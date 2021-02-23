Spirit Aerosystems reports a fourth-quarter loss of $295.9 million

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $295.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Wichita-based company said it had a loss of $2.85 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.31 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $876.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $909.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $870.3 million, or $8.38 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.4 billion.

The company blamed the loss on lower Boeing 737 Max production resulting from the grounding of the program and impacts of COVID-19. The company also reduced employees by 8,000.

Spirit Aerosystems shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories