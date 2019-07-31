Spirit AeroSystems reports solid second-quarter results

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $168 million.

The Wichita based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

Spirit Aerosystems shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

However, economic uncertainty continues for the company. The company recently cut production of the 737 Max passenger jet. Spirit makes 70% of the plane’s body.

Certain employees are working fewer hours, and they also cut down on overtime costs. There is currently a hiring freeze at the company.