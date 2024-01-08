WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems released a statement following an Alaska Airlines flight where fuselage that blew off a Boeing airliner over Oregon on Friday,
The gaping hole in the side of the Alaska Airlines jet opened up where Boeing fits a “plug” to cover an emergency exit that the airline does not use.
The plugs are on most Boeing 737 Max 9 jets. The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily grounded those planes until they undergo inspections of the area around the door plug.
Spirit AeroSystems statement:
We are grateful the Alaska Airlines crew performed the appropriate procedures to land the airplane with all passengers and crew safe. At Spirit AeroSystems, our primary focus is the quality and product integrity of the aircraft structures we deliver.
Spirit is a committed partner with Boeing on the 737 program, and we continue to work together with them on this matter. Spirit is following the protocols set by the regulatory authorities that guide communication in these types of circumstances and we will share further information when appropriate.Spirit AeroSystems