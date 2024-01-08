WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems released a statement following an Alaska Airlines flight where fuselage that blew off a Boeing airliner over Oregon on Friday,

The gaping hole in the side of the Alaska Airlines jet opened up where Boeing fits a “plug” to cover an emergency exit that the airline does not use.

The plugs are on most Boeing 737 Max 9 jets. The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily grounded those planes until they undergo inspections of the area around the door plug.

Spirit AeroSystems statement: