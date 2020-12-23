Spirit AeroSystems to furlough employees at start of new year

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit Aerosystms will be furloughing nearly 450 hourly Wichita employees.

The company said the furloughs will begin Jan. 4, 2021.

The furloughs are coming on the heels of reports that there were structural defects on Boeing’s 787. As well as reports that the company is cutting production on the plane. Spirit is responsible for developing the fuselage and engine pythons for the 787.

The employees who are being impacted will be placed on a 21 calendar day temporary furlough.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories