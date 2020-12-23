Spirit AeroSystems to furlough employees at start of new year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit Aerosystms will be furloughing nearly 450 hourly Wichita employees.
The company said the furloughs will begin Jan. 4, 2021.
The furloughs are coming on the heels of reports that there were structural defects on Boeing’s 787. As well as reports that the company is cutting production on the plane. Spirit is responsible for developing the fuselage and engine pythons for the 787.
The employees who are being impacted will be placed on a 21 calendar day temporary furlough.
