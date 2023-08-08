WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Oakridge National Laboratory Manufacturing Demonstration Facility.

The laboratory, founded with the remnants of the Manhattan Project following World War II, has helped develop everything from nuclear reactors to supercomputers to advances in medicine and has been at the forefront of many scientific breakthroughs. They will be working with Spirit to develop applications for hypersonic travel and the “aircraft of tomorrow.”

Spirit will help develop composites, alloys, and aerostructures that can withstand the extreme environments of hypersonic travel and other challenges that will be faced by state-of-the-art aircraft.

“Efficiently producing these advanced material types will advance American manufacturing and

do so with lower emissions through the Department of Energy’s Industrial Demonstration

Program,” says Spirit AeroSystems’ Dr. Sean Black. “With the right manufacturing techniques, machines, and tools capable of reaching a high rate on products, paired with the right approach to manufacture advanced materials and a relentless drive to optimize, means success in designing and modeling fully integrated commercial and defense aerospace systems.”

Spirit has developed a wide variety of composite materials for customers, including Boeing, AirBus, and NASA. The Oakridge National Laboratory Manufacturing Demonstration Facility is the nation’s largest advanced manufacturing research facility and has developed a variety of systems and processes, including new composites and polymers, as well as machine tooling, robotics, and automation.