WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems on Wednesday announced the company would hold an hourly job fair on Saturday, June 25.

The job fair will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium in the 3400 block of S. Oliver.

Experienced and inexperienced aviation industry workers are invited to apply. Applicants should pre-register online for the fair by clicking here.

WSU Tech will be on-site to offer training opportunities through the Wichita Promise Scholarship.

The company says qualified candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers for careers to produce the best in aerospace.

Spirit says they offer excellent pay and benefits – including tuition assistance – and opportunities for advancement. In addition, they are offering $3,000 sign-on bonuses to hourly workers.