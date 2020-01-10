Spirit AeroSystems to lay off approximately 2,800 employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems has announced it issued a notice Friday under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of layoffs affecting approximately 2,800 employees at its Wichita facility.

Employees will receive compensation for the 60-day notice period. Hourly employees affected by these layoffs will leave beginning Jan. 22. Salaried employees will depart beginning Feb. 7.

The action is connected to the suspension of the Boeing 737 MAX production and continuing uncertainty of when the production will resume and the level of production when it finally restarts.

Courtesy Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit makes about 70% of the 737 MAX structure, including the entire fuselage, thrust reversers, engine pylons and wing components.

The MAX represents more than 50% of Spirit’s annual revenue.

Spirit believes that when production on the MAX resumes, the levels will be lower than previously expected due, in part, to 100 MAX shipsets currently in storage at Spirit. In addition, Boeing has several hundred MAX airplanes built but not yet delivered to its customers.

Spirit also plans to implement smaller workforce reductions later this month for its plants in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma, which also produce components for the MAX.

Depending on what happens at Boeing, Spirit may have to take additional workforce actions in the future.

“The difficult decision announced today is a necessary step given the uncertainty related to both the timing for resuming 737 MAX production and the overall production levels that can be expected following the production suspension,” said Tom Gentile, Spirit AeroSystems President and CEO. “We are taking these actions to balance the interests of all of our stakeholders as a result of the grounding of the 737 MAX, while also positioning Spirit to meet future demand.”

Spirit says it has tried to lessen the number of layoffs by transferring some MAX workers to other programs. The company also plans to work with other aerospace companies and use job fairs to help laid-off workers find new jobs.

“Our goal is to support Boeing and a safe return to service of the MAX,” added Gentile. “We continue to work with Boeing to develop a new production schedule for 2020 with an eye toward minimizing disruption, maintaining the stability of our production capabilities, and best positioning Spirit for the future. When production levels increase sufficiently in the future, we look forward to recalling employees impacted by today’s announcement.”

KSN is reaching out to our lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to see if help is available from that front.

Kansas Congressman Ron Estes says his office in Wichita will help connect furloughed workers with resources.

Senator Pat Roberts says he is committed to make sure Wichita remains the Air Capital of the World.

