Spirit AeroSystems to layoff 450 employees in Wichita to align with lower market demand

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems announced Friday that it is laying off 450 more workers in Wichita, blaming the latest production-rate cut for Boeing’s 737 Max jets and the coronavirus pandemic’s negative effect on the airline industry.

Spirit said in a news release that the 737 MAX production rate reduction is the third this year, lowering Spirit’s production from 125 units to 72 units for 2020, a reduction of more than 80% from its 2019 production rates.

Spirit President and CEO Tom Gentile said “production rates for commercial aircraft have fallen from historic highs to significantly lower volumes in a matter of months.”

LATEST STORIES: