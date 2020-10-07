Spirit AeroSystems: Voluntary layoff offers made to select management and salaried employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems announced Wednesday it has made a buyout offer to select workers in Wichita, including employees represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, and non-represented salary and management workers. 

Spirit AeroSystems said it has cut jobs in response to the financial and operational impact of the grounding of the Boeing Co. 737 MAX and Covid-19. 

The company said SPEEA-represented workers have until Oct. 14 to submit for the offer, will be notified if they’re accepted by Oct. 16, and will have a final employment date of Oct. 30. 

