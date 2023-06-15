WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems and representatives of the Local Lodge 839 of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) reached an agreement on a new contract on Thursday, June 15.

The current contract expires June 23. The new proposed contract includes a 34% increase in pay, a continuation of current medical benefits, including enhanced medical insurance options, voluntary overtime, increased vacation time, and an increase in retirement benefits, among other changes.

The IAM has scheduled a vote on the contract for Wednesday, June 21, at Hartman Arena in Park City, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Dr. Doors open at 7 a.m., ballots are available after a 9 a.m. presentation, and polls close at 5 p.m.

In a press release, Spirit says the new contract is “…a fair and competitive contract that recognizes important contributions of the company’s factory employees and ensures that Spirit can successfully meet the increasing demand for aircraft from customers. The contract is the result of negotiations built on respect for employees and their families, their IAM representatives, and Spirit’s business.”

Spirit says that ratification of the contract will be decided by a majority of those who vote. After the ballots have been sorted through, employees will receive communication on the outcome of the vote on or before Thursday, June 22.

To view more information regarding the voting process, click here.

To view the contract, click here.