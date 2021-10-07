Spirit employees rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A day after Wichita’s largest employer announced all employees must get the COVID-19 vaccine, more than a hundred protested the mandate.

Protestors gathered on both sides of the street in front of the Spirit AeroSystems administration building Thursday afternoon.

“I do believe that it’s every person’s right to decide what they think they can do,” said Stacy Wright, Spirit employee. “With some of the health issues that I have, it’s very scary to go and get that vaccine. I don’t want to be one of the ones that dies.”

Protestors yelled chants, held signs and American flags.

“We believe that our constitutional rights are being undermined,” said Jeff Schmidt.

Schmidt has been working with Spirit for 25 years. Despite the mandate, he does not plan to get the vaccine.

“I actually got the virus in October (2020) and I thought it was gonna die,” he said. “So, I feel like I have more natural immunity than taking the shot. And I think it’s everybody’s choice.”

Some at the rally, while not a fan of the mandate, are still on the fence about what they will do.

“I don’t even know. My wheels are still spinning right now. Honestly, I’m not vaccinated, I don’t know if I want to get vaccinated. We’re just gonna see how these cards play out hopefully something changes,” said Tiefa Miller, Spirit employee.

The deadline for Spirit employees to be fully vaccinated is December 8.