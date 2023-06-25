WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Department of Labor, Spirit AeroSystems non-union employees participating in the Shared Work Program will have Spirit file their initial claim and weekly claims on their behalf for unemployment.

The KDOL says do not file a claim on your own unless you have now separated from Spirit or are no longer participating in the program.

If you have any questions, the KDOL says to contact your employer.

The KDOL has shared steps on how to file an initial claim. See below:

The KDOL also shared how all other individuals employed by companies other than Spirit affected by the labor dispute/strike can file for unemployment. See above.