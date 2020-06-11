Spirit furloughing 900 employees, expanding defense production

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Spirit AeroSystems is battling the commercial industry but expanding other areas of its production.

Two big fallbacks and now Spirit is furloughing more employees. Officials said while the industry has a long road ahead, they are finding other ways to keep their employees.

900 Spirit workers will be furloughed for 21 days. This comes as the 737 Max is yet to be back in the air and the coronavirus pandemic restrictions slowed down production.

“With some changes in the production schedule that we’ve learned from Boeing, they’ve asked us to stop work on four aircraft and not start on 16 others,” said Tom Gentile, Spirit AeroSystems president.

But with $80 million in federal funding to expand production in defense, officials said this is their chance to adapt to the unsteadiness in the commercial industry.

“Defense businesses give us an opportunity to keep moving along as things get a little better on the aviation side,” said Duane Hawkins, Spirit AeroSystems, senior vice president.

Spirit has already moved 430 employees to the defense side and said this will prevent future furloughs.

“That shift in 430 in the last few months from commercial to defense as a way demonstrates that we’re having some success,” said Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas.

As for the 737, Moran said they plan to have recertification by mid-summer nationwide and said it’s crucial for Wichita’s economy.

LATEST STORIES: