Spirit volunteers give back to their community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s all about giving back or extending a hand during this time of year, and that’s exactly what Spirit AeroSystems did Wednesday afternoon for the third consecutive year.

Nearly 500 employees volunteered in what’s called the “Spirit of the Harvest” event which took place inside the Spirit AeroSystem HR Service Center from noon until 4 p.m.

The Spirit employees packaged 100,000 meals for the families in need during this season. The meals were picked up by the Kansas Food Bank and will be distributed throughout the holiday season.

Volunteers said they not only do this for the sake of helping others but to spend time with their co-workers.

“It’s a nice little break from the everyday business. Things are a little hectic right now with the end of the year and increase rates, so this gives us an opportunity to bond outside of work,” said Carmelita Conley.

Spirit will continue this tradition with their next project “Spirit of the Season” which starts on Tuesday, Dec.10.

LATEST STORIES: