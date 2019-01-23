Splash Aqua Park coming to south Wichita Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Splash Aqua Park is a new concept to Wichita and it could open on a south Wichita lake as early as May.

"Why not bring this fun, family entertainment to Wichita?" asks Jeff Lange, developer.

Lange says the park is currently in the process phases of design, but it will definitely open in the spring.

The park will be a bit of a bouncy park and a bit of a challenge course on the water.

"It's going to be fun, that's for sure," said Lange.

Lange says it will be very close to the new Camping World and Gander Outdoors, both of which are expected to open in 2019.

"This is where the opportunity is," says Lange, who is promoting changes in south Wichita. "Everybody seems to think everything should happen northeast, northwest Wichita. We look at Wichita and we see all this infrastructure and we see the opportunity to change the game."

The water park will open near I-235 and Seneca on a 14 acre lake. It's going to be part of an overall development of nearly 80 acres.

Lange says his concept, called Steeple Bay, is just getting started and he hopes the splash park makes a big splash with Wichita.

"Family fun at a new facility," says Lange, "that's exactly what Wichita needs."