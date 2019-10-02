WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita local, Injoy Fountain, made it to the next phase of ‘The Voice” audition.
Both Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani turned their chairs around allowing Fountain to automatically have a spot on “The Voice”.
Fountain later picked Kelly Clarkson as her vocal coach for the entirety of season 15.
We have reached out to Fountain, who told us that her publicist would be in touch and that she couldn’t comment. She did tell us that she was “so excited” for the show.
LATEST STORIES:
- Warner pushes for protection of whistleblower in impeachment inquiry
- 5 things that surprised us during our 10 days on the US-Mexico border
- Hidalgo County residents respond to pending border wall project
- ‘Be kind and stop bullying’: Kansas girl gifts classmate new shoes
- Spoiler Alert: Local Wichita ‘The Voice’ contestant moves on to the next phase