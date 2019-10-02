Spoiler Alert: Local Wichita ‘The Voice’ contestant moves on to the next phase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita local, Injoy Fountain, made it to the next phase of ‘The Voice” audition.

Both Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani turned their chairs around allowing Fountain to automatically have a spot on “The Voice”.

Fountain later picked Kelly Clarkson as her vocal coach for the entirety of season 15.

We have reached out to Fountain, who told us that her publicist would be in touch and that she couldn’t comment. She did tell us that she was “so excited” for the show.

