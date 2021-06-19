Spokesperson resigns from group asking to spend $1.5 billion downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Penumbra International LLC offered a big, splashy show this week offering the benefits of revamping Century II and the surrounding area.

The group claims it has $1.5 Billion in private monies to spend.

It said it would move forward if it gets the permission from city officials in Wichita.

This weekend, after leading the presentation this week at the Wichita Boathouse, the spokesperson is resigning.

“It is with a deep sense of confusion and disappointment that I write these lines,” said Brian McHuges, former spokesperson for Penumbra. ” but after the June 15th, press conference on behalf of Penumbra International, I found myself as confused as all of you.”

KSN asked many questions Tuesday of the group. But some city leaders say after the presentation by Penumbra, they were left with more questions than answers about the group.

“I met with them last week and really just started asking the question about who are the investors, how is this paid for?” said city council member Brandon Johnson on Tuesday. “What is the actual request from the city? What property is actually owned by this group? And we still need a lot more answers to this proposal.”

McHughes sent media a bit of an explainer on his resignation this weekend.

He talked about the meeting on Tuesday.

“I expected our senior leadership to answer the questions everyone has been asking about our investment partners and the organization’s specific action items to come in the next weeks ahead, as I and other local members of the group had been promised.”

“At this point, after reaching out to individuals who I was told were members of this initiative, the answers were not what I expected, and now I have to dig deeper to understand how we got to this point in the process.”

“I want to make public my apologies as I have performed the role of Spokesperson for Penumbra International, under a great degree of ignorance until now, a role of which, I have formally resigned and stepped down as today, June 19, 2021; I also extend my apologies to those, who like myself, enthusiastically embraced the concepts presented by the group. After all, I believe and love Wichita!”

“At this moment and going forward I will not be representing Penumbra International LLC. in any form. I personally hope to obtain the answers we all have been looking for in the last year.”

KSN has reached back out to McHuges for more information.