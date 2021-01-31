Sports vendors cashing in on Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl appearances

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Run-it-back or in this case, run it up.

As the big game approaches, Kansas vendors are cashing out on the Chief’s back-to-back appearance.

Sports vendors are seeing the fan frenzy in full effect and one name, in particular, is being mentioned the most.

“People were looking for a lot of Patrick Mahomes,” said vendor Andre Bell.

Man, myth, legend, Mahomes. The hot commodity not just on the field but in memorabilia and card sales.

“Prices went up overnight, right after they won, and the prices for the Buccaneers cards went up a lot too,” Bell said.

Vendors selling items from autographed jerseys, helmets, and even a lucky charm for Sunday’s big game.

“Super Bowl replica rings. This will be our fifth round of ordering these rings,” said Joe Ruocco, Owner of Rock’s Dugout.

Chiefs fever bringing a rush of business but not all memorabilia is taking off.

“It’s not carried through to the older stuff, but the newer the Mahomes the Kelce, the Hill, those are all selling real well,” said vendor Peter McKerman.

Chiefs trading cards are the big seller.

“The card market in the last six months has been pretty phenomenal frankly. Basketball and football cards particularly have gone double, triple, quadruple in price,” said vendor Bill Adair.

Some vendors raking in more than a thousand for a card.

Other sales, while smaller bring a different joy.

“I felt really happy because normally at stores, they werent there,” said Jackson Vermillion after getting his hands ona Patrick Mahomes card.

“It’s amazing how much interest the Chiefs have made in the collecting of cards and memorabilia,” Ruocco said.

Ruocco said the rush of business has been growing each week.

