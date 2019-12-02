‘Spread a little bit of joy’: Busy season picks up for ICT Lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is not a sled, but one truck is still delivering holiday cheer. Four years ago, Michael McDonald started ICT Lights. “We did I think 18 houses our first year just myself and a buddy,” he said.

Since then his business has grown, they now decorate hundreds of homes across Wichita. Their specialty? Customized Christmas lighting.

“Holidays are busy for everybody. Anytime we can do some of the holiday lighting for our customers and free up their weekends definitely offers a great value,” said McDonald.

Their crews do everything from hanging up reefs, placing the light strands on the roof, and screwing in each light bulb to the color most desired.

“I like coming to every house, make people happy, and II enjoy doing custom work,” said Aaron Arredondo, ICT Lights worker.

Now that it is December the crews are starting their second rush of the season. “People that like to wait till Thanksgiving is here and now transition into that Christmas time spirit,” said McDonald.

Putting up the lights is the easy part of the job. The toughest part? “Getting out there and toughening up in the cold,” said Arredondo.

The cheer once the job is done though is the best gift. “If we can spread a little bit of joy and do somethings that otherwise people wouldn’t be able to do themselves is definitely something we wanted to do,” said McDonald.

ICT Lights is expecting to decorate more than 400 homes before the end of the season.

LATEST STORIES: