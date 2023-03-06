WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Standard time will give way to daylight saving time on Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m. in just about every state in the U.S.; Hawaii and most of Arizona don’t honor the biannual clock change and therefore will get to stay on their current time.

At this time, we will “spring forward” one hour when 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m. While some people love gaining the extra hour of afternoon daylight, most don’t enjoy losing the extra sleep.

Currently, there are bills looking to change that in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, but both have languished in committees for months.

So unless something changes, most of the U.S. will “fall back” into standard time again at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5.