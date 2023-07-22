PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Sprint Car Series made a stop at the 81 Speedway for a race. The tour is midway through the season, with 22 races left on the schedule.

Drivers competed for Saturday’s nights prize of four thousand dollars.

Bryan Hulbert has been announcing sprint car races since 2006. He has called races for the American Sprint Car Series for over a decade.

“You never know what’s going to happen, there is no script, there’s nothing to follow, it’s fast, things change at a moment’s notice, and you can see some of the wildest, most spectacular finishes and drama unfold right in front of you,” said Hulbert.

He believes the track in Park City rivals some of the top tier sprint car racing tracks in the country.

“This is by far one of the premier dirt tracks in the country. And there’s two here in the state of Kansas that I would put up against anybody, and this one is at the top of the list,” said Hulbert.

Race day play-by-play broadcasts are streamed on RacinDirt.com.

“You see it even on the local level like this, where you’ll have people tuning in from all over the country and even Europe just to watch the sprint cars and see what’s going on,” said Hulbert.

The American Sprint Car Series Tour will make one more stop at 81 Speedway on September 23rd.