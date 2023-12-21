WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — St. John’s Episcopal Church hosted a memorial service for members of the Wichita homeless community who have died over the last year on Thursday evening.

The candlelight service is held each year on Dec. 21, the first day of winter, which is also the longest night of the year.

It is a way to remember people who have died with no funeral or family to honor them.

“The fact that they died in loneliness, sometimes under bridges, sometimes just on the street, doesn’t take away their humanity,” said St. John’s Episcopal Church Rev. Christine Gilson.

Attendees were asked to bring warm hats, gloves and scarves that will be given to people who need them.