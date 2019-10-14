St. Jude 2×4 project, decorate your own board

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– KSN has been an active and proud partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and throughout the years has seen an immense contribution by so many in our community.

With the help of hundreds of Wichitans, St. Jude has been able to raise more than $3.8 million in the fight against pediatric cancer.

In honor of this incredible milestone, St. Jude Dream Home Builder, Nies Home, is reaching out to the community in the hope to increase the number of contributors in this year’s home giveaway.

Already, people have been actively participating in this amazing project, kids from Oatville Elementary School showed their support by decorating wood boards that will be used in the construction of the next house.

“This is the first year we’re letting the students help us out with the project so we will document the project and share them with the homeowners so that they know exactly what’s behind the walls of their new home,” said Nies Homes Integrator, Kayce Martin.

Anyone can take part in this wonderful event by going to events.stjude.org/wichita2x4project and reserving 2×4 boards that will be used in the construction of the new home.

