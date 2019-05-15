St. Jude Dream Home giveaway today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today, we find out who won the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home. Twelve thousand people reserved St. Jude Dream Home tickets.

Those people are eligible to win other prizes like a car, a Visa gift card or a dream vacation. The drawings will be later today during the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

All the money from those 12,000 tickets helps the children at St. Jude.

“It’s just a phenomenal cause. I always describe St. Jude as it’s the best that humanity has to offer,” said Bill Farha, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s something that we can use the skills we have, that we do everyday, to really make a difference in people’s lives,” said Curtis Cowgill, Nies Homes.

Make sure to tune into KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the winners as well as our KSN Facebook page.

WINNER UPDATES:

2019 St. Jude Dream Home: Nies Homes built 4,000 sq. ft 4 bedroom, 3 batrhoom and 2 half bath home in the gorgeous Sandcrest community in northwest Wichita.

Winner: Heather Weidner of Wichita



built 4,000 sq. ft 4 bedroom, 3 batrhoom and 2 half bath home in the gorgeous community in northwest Wichita. Tickets on Sale Prize: Everyone who reserved their ticket by Friday, March 1 are entered to win a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai .

Winner: Dana Zwak of Haysville



Everyone who reserved their ticket by are entered to win a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of . Early Bird Prize: Those who reserved their ticket by Friday, March 15 are eligible to win a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Chicken N Pickle .

Winner: Michael Baker of Wichita



Those who reserved their ticket by Friday, March 15 are eligible to win a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of . Bonus Prize: If you reserved your ticket by Friday, March 29, you are eligible to win a Dream vacation for two, valued at $2,500, Hinkle Law Firm .

Winner: Lucretia Bert of Wichita



If you reserved your ticket by Friday, March 29, you are eligible to win a Dream vacation for two, valued at $2,500, . Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home during one of the Open House Events, people were able to register to win a $10,000 shopping spree at FFO.

Winner: Justin Regnier of Wichita