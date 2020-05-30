St. Louis protesters block interstate, 1 demonstrator dies

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks in a demonstration over the death of a black Minneapolis man after a white police officer knelt on his neck. One protester died early Saturday.

Protesters blocked I-44 for nearly three hours after taking to the streets Friday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The protester who died had climbed between two trailers of a Fed Ex truck and was killed when it drove away.

Police said they were investigating the accident. George Floyd’s death has sparked protests in Kansas City, Missouri and across the nation.

