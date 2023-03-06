WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Paddy Day Parade will take place Saturday, March 11, in Wichita’s Delano District. The parade will start at noon.

The parade was last held in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic. The parade is already maxed out on participants.

“We bring in some new zones this year. We partnered with Rainbows United. They are going to be doing a fantastic kids zone this year. That opens at 10 a.m. because you know people come down early and start lining up the streets,” said RonKnackstedt, Xclusive Events. “We are doing a teen zone in front of All Things Barbecue. All kinds of things for teens to do, including the hamburger eating contest and a cornhole tournament.”

There will be a new street party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Slape & Howard at Douglas at Handley Street. The party will have several food trucks.

During the parade, the following streets will be closed. McLean, Douglas from McLean to Seneca, Douglas and Mclean to Douglas and Waco, North and South Seneca, Walnut, Handley, Osage, Oak and Sycamore from the alley toward Douglas.

Keep up to date with the Delano Paddy Day Parade on Facebook.