St. Paul’s chicken noodle dinner preparations underway in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Preparations are underway for the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 75th annual chicken noodle dinner.

The dinner will run on Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1356 N. Broadway. The event will be drive-thru only.

On Thursday morning, KSN News stopped by to see how the church is working to prepare 1,000 pounds of chicken. Already, members worked to prepare homemade noodles for the event. The church is planning to feed 2,400 people.

The cost for the full dinner is $10 and includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, and dessert. The church is also selling quarts and pints of those foods. They are also selling individual desserts. (See more here).

The money helps the church finances and also goes to help feed the homeless.

For more information on the chicken dinner, call 316-267-3263.