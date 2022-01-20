St. Paul’s chicken noodle dinner preparations underway in Wichita

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Preparations are underway for the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 75th annual chicken noodle dinner.

The dinner will run on Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1356 N. Broadway. The event will be drive-thru only.

On Thursday morning, KSN News stopped by to see how the church is working to prepare 1,000 pounds of chicken. Already, members worked to prepare homemade noodles for the event. The church is planning to feed 2,400 people.

The cost for the full dinner is $10 and includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, and dessert. The church is also selling quarts and pints of those foods. They are also selling individual desserts. (See more here).

The money helps the church finances and also goes to help feed the homeless.

For more information on the chicken dinner, call 316-267-3263.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories