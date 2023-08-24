WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fight at Wichita West High School that seriously injured a student caused a police response Thursday.

USD 259 director of safety and environmental services Terri Moses said the fight started during a passing period around 1 p.m. Thursday. Staff went to intervene in the fight, and one of them was injured.

Additional staff members, including the School Resource Officer, arrived to help break up the fight.

“The school resource officer saw there was a large number of students, and he chose to ask for additional staff,” Moses said.

According to policy, when an officer asks for additional staff, it comes out as an officer in trouble call. Moses said that led to a large police presence at the high school, which handled the situation “fairly quickly.”

Moses did not speak on the extent of the staff member’s injuries, but she did say when she last heard it was listed as “code green,” which indicates minor injuries.