WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff is over in south Wichita.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, the Wichita Police Department was called to a disturbance involving a suspect armed with a firearm at a home near Harry and Broadway.

The department’s SWAT team responded to the scene.

“We utilized time, distance, and negotiation, as well as technology, in an attempt to resolve this peacefully,” said Lt. Aaron Moses. “At about 5:53 this morning, the suspect in that incident was taken into custody without anyone incident, without any injuries.”

During the standoff, officials closed Broadway from Osie to Harry Street.