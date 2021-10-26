Standoff in Augusta ends with man taken into custody by Butler County SWAT

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County sheriff’s deputies were called early Tuesday morning for a possible suicidal person with a gun. It happened in the 8000 block of SW 163rd St. in Augusta.

According to a press release, deputies said the suspect had fired a gun, threatened to shoot the victim and any law enforcement that approached the house. Deputies arrived at the home a found the victim, who was able to leave home. However, she told investigators her ex-boyfriend was still inside and had several firearms.

A negotiator was able to make contact with the man inside. Around 10:45 a.m., deputies say 56-year-old Daniel Walker of Augusta came out of the home and was taken into custody by SWAT team members. He was arrested and is awaiting charges on suspicion of criminal threat, criminal restraint, aggravated assault and domestic battery.

Deputies said residents nearby were either evacuated or sheltered in place.