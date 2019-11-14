Stanley Cup Trophy Coming to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 12: The Stanley cup is hoisted after the St. Louis Blues defeated Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PRINCETON, N.J. (Thunder Athletics)- Lord Stanley’s Cup™, the revered 127-year old trophy awarded to the Stanley Cup® Champion, will make a special visit to Wichita for the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota¸ the ECHL announced in conjunction with the Wichita Thunder.

The trophy will be on display at multiple locations on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The Stanley Cup will be joined by the ECHL’s Kelly Cup and available for viewing and pictures at the following times and locations:

10-11 a.m. Midwest Toyota in Hutchinson

1-2 p.m. Eddy’s Toyota in Wichita

5:30 p.m. 12th Annual ECHL Hall of Fame Ceremony, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview

7-9:30 p.m. All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Visit Wichita at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview

*Additional times and locations to be confirmed at a later date.

The Cup is always accompanied by at least one representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame, dubbed the “Keeper of the Cup,” who will be onsite to interact with fans and answer questions about sports’ most prized trophy.

The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota kicks off on Tuesday, January 21 with the Hall of Fame Banquet and Fan Fest, leading up to the All-Star Game and Skills Competition on Wednesday, January 22.