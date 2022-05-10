DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The STAR Bonds in Derby passed 8-0 on Tuesday during Derby’s City Council meeting.

According to the City of Derby, the Final Phase for the STAR Bonds development consists of a family entertainment and multi-sport area that includes:

A man-made public access lagoon with beach activities (scuba diving, windsurfing, snorkeling and other water sports), an aerial park, and indoor and outdoor event venues.

6-acre glamping site, offering glamorous camping on permanent platforms with amenities such as running water, plumbing, electricity, etc.

A 150-room hotel offering exclusive beach access and an indoor pool.

Approximately 300-unit apartment complex.

Senior living units.

Retail, restaurants, and other commercial uses.

Relocation of RoKC climbing facility and BMX track adjacent to Derby Sportszone.

Over the past few years, other development projects have passed from the STAR bonds like the Field Station: Dinosaurs park, Rock Regional Medical and the Derby Sports Zone, which is almost done. The city manager said this is meant to drive economic growth.

“The intent is to draw within a certain radius to help bring dollars. Obviously, Derby, we benefit from that through property taxes and other amenity things that come in from things that are built in the district,” said Kiel Mangus, Derby City Manager.