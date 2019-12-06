Starkey Inc. breaks ground on multi-million dollar facility

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita non-profit dedicated to helping people with intellectual disabilities is growing.

Thursday, Starkey Inc. broke ground on its new multi-million dollar Life Enrichment building.

The new project will provide a modern, renovated facility for the more than 500 people the organization serves.

Starkey was excited to thank the community partners, individual donors, companies, and foundations that pushed the organizations fundraising over their $4 million goal.

Construction on the building is expected to be completed by 2021, at which point the Morrison Building will be renovated for Starkey’s Gateway Program.

