WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starkey Inc. has named a building after one of their volunteers who has donated their time for 40 years.

“Founded in 1930, Starkey, Inc. is the oldest community-based nonprofit in Sedgwick County serving people with disabilities,” reads Starkey’s website.

Myra Devlin

The building is named the “Myra D. Devlin Center,” after Myra Devlin.

Devlin has been one of Starkey’s leading volunteers and benefactors for the last four decades.

She says she did not realize it had been that long.

“I never did the math. 1983 to 2023. Hello, that’s 40 years! And so here we are, and I’ve got a building named after me. It’s just amazing,” Devlin said.

She says the thing that keeps her going is the mission to help people with special needs.

Starkey says Devlin has been a key part in raising millions for its mission.

“I’d go to some of the facilities, and I’d be like, ‘No, we need to improve this,’ or ‘Why is this not working?’ So we knew we needed a capital campaign to raise the funds to get the facilities that were needed,” Devlin said.

Devlin says her job isn’t quite finished. She wants to help replace a building that dates back to 1960.

