WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Starlite Drive-In will open this Friday to “kick off the 2022 season.”

On Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26, the drive-in will open at 6:15 p.m., with tickets priced at $15 a carload.

The movie schedule for the opening weekend:

Screen Movie Rated Time 1 Jackass Forever R 7:30 p.m. Scream (2022) R 9:20 p.m. 2 Sing 2 PG 7:15 p.m. Ghostbusters Afterlife PG-13 9:10 p.m.

Tickets are available at starlitefun.com/showtimes or at the box office.

According to a Facebook post made by Starlite Drive-In Wichita, “Gates open one hour prior to the first movie. Switching screens is not permitted. Credit/debit accepted. Concessions and bathrooms are open.”

Major releases this year:

The Batman

Morbius

Sonic 2

Ambulance

Dr. Strange

Top Gun

Maverick

Jurassic World Dominion

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Thor: Love and Thunder

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Halloween Ends

The drive-in will be open on weekends only until mid-May. After that, it will be open seven days a week.