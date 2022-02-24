WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Starlite Drive-In will open this Friday to “kick off the 2022 season.”
On Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26, the drive-in will open at 6:15 p.m., with tickets priced at $15 a carload.
The movie schedule for the opening weekend:
|Screen
|Movie
|Rated
|Time
|1
|Jackass Forever
|R
|7:30 p.m.
|Scream (2022)
|R
|9:20 p.m.
|2
|Sing 2
|PG
|7:15 p.m.
|Ghostbusters Afterlife
|PG-13
|9:10 p.m.
Tickets are available at starlitefun.com/showtimes or at the box office.
According to a Facebook post made by Starlite Drive-In Wichita, “Gates open one hour prior to the first movie. Switching screens is not permitted. Credit/debit accepted. Concessions and bathrooms are open.”
Major releases this year:
- The Batman
- Morbius
- Sonic 2
- Ambulance
- Dr. Strange
- Top Gun
- Maverick
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Lightyear
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Halloween Ends
The drive-in will be open on weekends only until mid-May. After that, it will be open seven days a week.