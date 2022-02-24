WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s Starlite Drive-In will open this Friday to “kick off the 2022 season.”

On Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26, the drive-in will open at 6:15 p.m., with tickets priced at $15 a carload.

The movie schedule for the opening weekend:

ScreenMovieRated Time
1Jackass Forever R 7:30 p.m.
Scream (2022)R 9:20 p.m.
2Sing 2PG7:15 p.m.
Ghostbusters AfterlifePG-139:10 p.m.

Tickets are available at starlitefun.com/showtimes or at the box office.

According to a Facebook post made by Starlite Drive-In Wichita, “Gates open one hour prior to the first movie. Switching screens is not permitted. Credit/debit accepted. Concessions and bathrooms are open.”

Major releases this year:

  • The Batman
  • Morbius
  • Sonic 2
  • Ambulance
  • Dr. Strange
  • Top Gun
  • Maverick
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Lightyear
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Halloween Ends

The drive-in will be open on weekends only until mid-May. After that, it will be open seven days a week.