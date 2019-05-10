‘Started pouring into my house’: Family cleaning flooded basement from storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After days of heavy rain, Kansans are getting a brief break, but creeks are out of their banks, rivers are rising and homes inundated with water.

KSN spoke with one Rose Hill family that is mopping up and drying out.

“Just super exhausted because we had been dumping water, we had been shop vac it up then dumping it in the toilet,” said Logan Krause.

Krause says this is the second time in three years his family’s basement has flooded. He says their sump pump couldn’t keep up with the water that overflows from the pond near their backyard.

“Eventually got up to my house and started pouring into my house,” said Logan.

It started coming in early Wednesday. They immediately did what they could to keep it out, but it wasn’t enough. Their work downstairs is far from over.

And he says it’s taking a lot of fans to dry the carpet. Logan’s advice to others in times like these is to never be afraid, to ask for a hand.

“Anybody who can help, just try to get some help because it’s too much to take on for just a couple people,” said Logan.

Logan says it will take several more days to get their basement completely dry, and he says this time they were more prepared and moved furniture early on and used sandbags.