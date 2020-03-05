State and county to host REAL ID event in Wichita

Sample of REAL ID Compliant Kansas State Drivers License. Credential has a gold start in the upper right corner. (Courtesy | ksreveune.org

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue has partnered with Sedgwick County Government to help county employees and residents get their REAL ID.

Beginning October 1, 2020, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant identification, which could be either the license or identification card with the REAL ID inscription, passport, or military identification card.

It is not a required credential but will ease the check-in process when flying or entering a federally protected facility.

The event in Sedgwick County will be held March 10 and 11 at the Sedgwick County Extension Center, 7001 W. 21st Street. It will be for people who only wish to obtain their REAL ID.

County employees can sign up for March 10. County residents can sign up for March 11. The event is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, click HERE.

Please bring one proof of lawful presence, one proof of Social Security, and two proofs of Kansas residency. A list of acceptable documents can be found at https://www.ksrevenue.org/pdf/RealIDChecklist.pdf

