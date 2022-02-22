WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new warden took over at El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) this week. The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) said Tommy Williams began serving as the warden Sunday.

Williams had been the deputy warden starting last April, but his career with KDOC dates back to June 1984 at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF).

His work assignments included corrections officer and corrections specialist in the training department, where he co-founded KDOC’s Defensive Tactics program. Williams also served as an investigator for Enforcement Apprehension Investigations (EAI), corrections counselor and unit team manager.

“Tommy brings to his new position within EDCF the insight and experience gained by serving in multiple roles at Hutchinson and El Dorado,” Jeff Zmuda, secretary of KDOC, said. “In addition, he has demonstrated thoughtful leadership and care for the welfare of our staff and our residents throughout his history with our agency.”

Williams is an active member of the American Correctional Association and United States Deputy Wardens Association. While in Hutchinson, he served on the board for Sexual Assault Domestic Violence of Reno County and two terms as a commissioner for the Human Relations Commission of Hutchinson.

El Dorado Correctional Facility (KSN Photo)

He is an alumnus of both Leadership Reno County and Kansas Leadership Center of Wichita. Williams teaches martial arts at the American Karate and Martial Science, where he has been the chief instructor and owner for over 30 years. He is a three-time inductee into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

The 1,955 bed El Dorado Correctional Facility opened in 1991 and was expanded in 1995 and 2001. The facility is designed for maximum- and medium-custody residents and to serve as the Reception and Diagnostic Unit (RDU) for all adult males sentenced to KDOC. In RDU, residents receive orientation and are assigned to a custody classification, appropriate programs and a permanent housing assignment.

One year ago, we reported that Jeff Butler was announced as the new warden at EDCF. KDOC says Butler resigned as warden at EDCF on November 20, 2021.