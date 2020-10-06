State announces short line rail improvement projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – State leaders announced the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund program.
Thirteen projects were awarded grants totaling $5 million. Four projects were awarded to short line railroads and nine projects were awarded to shippers. The program is a partnership between the public and private sector, as applicants are required to provide 30% in matching funds. This year’s selected projects will improve and/or construct nearly 15 miles of track totaling a $7 million investment.
“This project, and the IKE program as a whole, exemplify the change in how this administration does business,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “The State of Kansas will benefit because of programs like IKE, which demonstrates how government can be dynamic, fiscally responsible, and implement cutting-edge strategies to produce results for our communities.”
Projects were selected based on the following criteria:
- Long-term impact on rail operations, economic competitiveness, and safety;
- Enhanced goods movement and logistical improvements;
- Job creation and the ability to expand currently served markets; and
- Enhanced efficiency of rail operations and the reliability of the impacted railroad.
|Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Awards
|Applicant
|Project Description
|Amount
|Cimarron Valley Railway
|Rail Replacement, Bridges – 286K
|$1,147,789
|Frontier Ag
|Siding Extension
|$1,050,000
|Frontier Ag
|Siding Extension
|$875,000
|New Century Air Center Railroad
|Major Rehabilitation
|$256,163
|Scott City Coop
|Siding Rehabilitation
|$36,047
|Scott City Coop
|Siding Rehabilitation
|$35,304
|Scoular Grain
|Siding Rehabilitation
|$97,242
|Scoular Grain
|Preservation/Maintenance
|$71,306
|Skyland Grain
|Siding Rehabilitation
|$93,800
|Skyland Grain
|Siding Rehabilitation and Extension
|$220,851
|Skyland Grain
|Siding Rehabilitation
|$24,500
|South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad
|Rail Replacement – 286K
|$417,591
|V&S Railway
|Rail Yard Rehabilitation
|$674,407
|Total
|$5,000,000
