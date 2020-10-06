State announces short line rail improvement projects

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – State leaders announced the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund program.

Thirteen projects were awarded grants totaling $5 million. Four projects were awarded to short line railroads and nine projects were awarded to shippers. The program is a partnership between the public and private sector, as applicants are required to provide 30% in matching funds. This year’s selected projects will improve and/or construct nearly 15 miles of track totaling a $7 million investment.

“This project, and the IKE program as a whole, exemplify the change in how this administration does business,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “The State of Kansas will benefit because of programs like IKE, which demonstrates how government can be dynamic, fiscally responsible, and implement cutting-edge strategies to produce results for our communities.”

Projects were selected based on the following criteria:

  • Long-term impact on rail operations, economic competitiveness, and safety;
  • Enhanced goods movement and logistical improvements;
  • Job creation and the ability to expand currently served markets; and
  • Enhanced efficiency of rail operations and the reliability of the impacted railroad.
Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Awards
ApplicantProject DescriptionAmount
Cimarron Valley RailwayRail Replacement, Bridges – 286K$1,147,789
Frontier AgSiding Extension$1,050,000
Frontier AgSiding Extension$875,000
New Century Air Center RailroadMajor Rehabilitation$256,163
Scott City CoopSiding Rehabilitation$36,047
Scott City CoopSiding Rehabilitation$35,304
Scoular GrainSiding Rehabilitation$97,242
Scoular GrainPreservation/Maintenance$71,306
Skyland GrainSiding Rehabilitation$93,800
Skyland GrainSiding Rehabilitation and Extension$220,851
Skyland GrainSiding Rehabilitation$24,500
South Kansas and Oklahoma RailroadRail Replacement – 286K$417,591
V&S RailwayRail Yard Rehabilitation$674,407
Total $5,000,000

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather