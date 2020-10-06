State announces short line rail improvement projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – State leaders announced the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund program.

Thirteen projects were awarded grants totaling $5 million. Four projects were awarded to short line railroads and nine projects were awarded to shippers. The program is a partnership between the public and private sector, as applicants are required to provide 30% in matching funds. This year’s selected projects will improve and/or construct nearly 15 miles of track totaling a $7 million investment.

“This project, and the IKE program as a whole, exemplify the change in how this administration does business,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “The State of Kansas will benefit because of programs like IKE, which demonstrates how government can be dynamic, fiscally responsible, and implement cutting-edge strategies to produce results for our communities.”

Projects were selected based on the following criteria:

Long-term impact on rail operations, economic competitiveness, and safety;

Enhanced goods movement and logistical improvements;

Job creation and the ability to expand currently served markets; and

Enhanced efficiency of rail operations and the reliability of the impacted railroad.

Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Awards Applicant Project Description Amount Cimarron Valley Railway Rail Replacement, Bridges – 286K $1,147,789 Frontier Ag Siding Extension $1,050,000 Frontier Ag Siding Extension $875,000 New Century Air Center Railroad Major Rehabilitation $256,163 Scott City Coop Siding Rehabilitation $36,047 Scott City Coop Siding Rehabilitation $35,304 Scoular Grain Siding Rehabilitation $97,242 Scoular Grain Preservation/Maintenance $71,306 Skyland Grain Siding Rehabilitation $93,800 Skyland Grain Siding Rehabilitation and Extension $220,851 Skyland Grain Siding Rehabilitation $24,500 South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Rail Replacement – 286K $417,591 V&S Railway Rail Yard Rehabilitation $674,407 Total $5,000,000

LATEST STORIES: