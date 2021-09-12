Kansas State Fair sees good turnout in opening weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A year after COVID-19 concerns put almost all of the Kansas State Fair on hold, the fair is back.

“It’s good to be back to see everybody. We had a good turnout,” said Trevor Clipp, who was showing his Holstein cattle on Sunday at the fair. “A lot of people through the barns.”

People passing by the Pronto Pup stand, root beer stand, or the sheep show seemed to share the same sentiment.

“It would have been nice last year,” said Eddie Weber. “But it’s nice to have it all back again with everything—so, get back to routine.”

Eddie brought the family and got to watch his daughter, Hazel, get a trophy in the pedal tractor pull.

“She won it a few years ago before COVID hit,” said Weber. “So she does pretty good at it. She’s pretty tough.”

While the fair offered masks and asked people to wear masks inside display buildings, many said they were happy to be outside and happy to see the Kansas State Fair back in swing.

“We enjoyed it. We’ve been here all day,” said Ed Marvin. “But at this point we enjoyed it, we wore ourselves out.”