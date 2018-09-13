State fair vendors remember Carpenter couple

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) - Year after year, fair-goers and vendors would find Sonny and Pauline Carpenter selling various bags, jewelry and toys in spot 402. However, this year you can find only one thing in their spot.

Other vendors set up a tribute to Sonny and Pauline Carpenter, found dead in an Arkansas grave days after they disappeared from the Barton County Fair back in July.

“Grandfather, grandmother kind of people,” vendor and friend of the Carpenters Matt Sherrer said. “Just gentle, kind-hearted people.”

For years, Sherrer had worked close to the Carpenters, and what started as a business...soon became a friendship.

“He was a very open man, and he actually gave me a lot of help with sales,” Sherrer said. “It was really neat to have that influence.”

And this year, he said the fair isn’t the same without them.

“You kind of become a family when you work with people close enough,” he said.

Sherrer said the Carpenters and him would always be in the same corner at the state fair.

“You know you walk by and see their faces, and then it really hits home.”

Four carnival workers now face charges for allegedly shooting the couple in Barton County and dumping their bodies hundreds of miles away, a heartbreaking end for a couple whose smile will not be forgotten.

“It just shows that even as a vendor you can be appreciated too,” he said.