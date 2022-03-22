BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a fire in Barton County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Barton County Fire District No. 2, the department was paged to structure fire with a person inside.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire. After attacking the flames and venting out smoke, firefighters found a person dead inside.

The Kansas Office of State Fire Marshal arrived to investigate the fire.

No word on the identity or age of the victim.

KSN News has reached out to learn more details in the investigation and the location of the fire.