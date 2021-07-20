State issues emergency suspension of group day care home in Clyde

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an Emergency

Order of Suspension to Totsy Turtles Daycare, 129 S. Railroad in Clyde on Tuesday.

On July 16, the state received a complaint that alleged abuse of a 16-month-old with developmental delays.

State law allows the KDHE Secretary to issue such an order when it is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety. However, the order is subject to appeal.

Compliance history on the daycare facility can be found by searching the Child Care and Early

Education Portal for license No. 72983 by clicking here.