State leader encourages aviation industry employees to ‘be prepared’ during 737 suspension

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Boeing has suspended the production of its 737 MAX beginning in January after being grounded since March due to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.

This will impact approximately 12,000 employees of Spirit AeroSystems, located in Wichita, with the 737 creating over 50% of the company’s annual revenue, according to Spirit.

Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed Secretary of Commerce David Toland and Secretary of Labor Delía García to “marshall whatever state resources are needed now and in the coming months,” she said in a statement.

García said they are unsure what will happen in reaction to the suspension, but that her and Toland are tracking the situation closely so they are prepared for whatever may happen.

“We are looking at this closely. We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we do know is we want to make sure we’re prepared,” García said. “Staying in communication with each other, the agency heads, and also with all the stakeholders and partners.”

García encourages Spirit and its employees to look at the services the Kansas Department of Labor offers, as well as other state agencies.

One is the Shared Work Program, which allows an employer to divide the available work or hours of work among a specific group of employees affected and they receive a portion of their unemployment insurance benefits while working the reduced hours, instead of layoffs.

This program comes out of a state trust fund, and García says the state is capable of providing this program to the employees of Spirit.

“I think at this point it’s just to be prepared and see what other opportunities will be out there,” García said.

Despite the suspension, García said that layoffs should not be of concern for these employees.

García said the state is in contact with unions and business partners associated with the aviation industry on a regular basis to see how they can stay prepared.

