State lifts the last remaining boil water advisory in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has ended a boil water advisory for Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 2 public water supply system.

The advisory was issued last week after a water main break in Wichita caused a loss of pressure in the City of Wichita’s distribution system. There was a potential risk of bacterial contamination because chlorine levels may have dropped too low.

The KDHE says laboratory testing samples collected from Sedgwick County RWD No. 2 show no evidence of contamination. It also says the problems have been fixed, and so residents who live in Sedgwick County RWD No. 2 no longer have to boil their water before drinking it.

The boil water advisories for other Wichita-area towns and water districts were lifted over the weekend. RWD No. 2 was the final district waiting for the all-clear.

The KDHE and city officials recommended that to be safe, all residents run their water by turning on a faucet for 10-15 minutes. As well as, disposing of any ice that might have been made during the time of the boil water advisory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: KDHEKS.gov.