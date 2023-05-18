WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Millions of dollars coming to Sedgwick County to build a state mental health hospital.

“Honestly, we have an overwhelmed population and an overwhelmed system,” said Dr. Jessica Provines, Assistant VP of Wellness and Chief Psychologist at Wichita State University.

The new state mental health hospital adding pressure to attract more workers.

“If we don’t take action now with the pipeline with the workforce. We’re basically robbing Peter to pay Paul, right? We are taking staff from one agency and putting them in another agency,” said Dawn Shepler, Executive Director of the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition of Sedgwick County.

The Coalition is working on a three-part plan.

“Discussing the legislative issues of the reciprocity of what the curricula look like in reference to bringing individuals into the state or keeping them in the state or actually getting their degrees or certificates,” Shepler said.

Another priority is attracting students.

“I would love to see help from, you know, local governments funding, you know, to grow, you know, some of these programs, scholarship funds,” Dr. Provines said.

Then focus on keeping those already in the field.

“Making sure that they feel taken care of within their positions. The hope is that they won’t always be put into positions and contexts where they are at risk for high burnout,” said Dr. Rebecca Culver-Turner, Friends University, Program Director of the Masters of Science of Family Therapy.

“Are we going to be able to pay those individuals who are oftentimes being drawn to private practice?” Provines asked.

It will take several years before the hospital is ready to open. There is no official timeline.