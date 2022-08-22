WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed.

“We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Other agencies also are looking for talent to fill open positions. State agencies are a fantastic place to work and offer jobs that have a real impact on the everyday lives of Kansans. We want energetic and visionary people to join our team.”

The KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Job seekers must register in advance, even if they have registered for previous job fairs. Click here for the online registration form. The link includes a training video for applicants.

The online job fair allows those looking for work to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating agencies. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers might request to engage in a video interview.

To participate, candidates can use any digital device, including a computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Individuals with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 before the event.