State parks expected to be busy for holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last year, heavy rain for days flooded state parks which kept some closed during holiday weekends.

This year, instead of being flooded with water parks are flooded with people.

“We are just out here enjoying the beautiful weather,” said Max Worth.

The beautiful weather is why people are dropping in their boats, sitting on docks, and cruising El Dorado Lake.

“It is not too windy, and it is pretty sunny so why not try and squeeze in a lake trip before it starts raining?” Worth said.

Around this time last year. mostly all access points were closed off at El Dorado, but this year ramps are open, and business is smooth sailing too.

“The campgrounds are full,” said Debbie Haled, manager of Shady Creek Marina. “They are fuller today then they were 4th of July last year.”

How much fuller?

“Last year, our visitation was about 5.6 million or something like that, typically we run in Kansas State Parks we run 6.8 to 7.4 million,” said Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas State Parks.

Lanterman says she is confident they will hit those higher numbers this year, especially as people look for any reason to get out of their homes.

“Every time we get out, it is just more and more like we were taking it for granted like last summer, so anytime we can get out it is always a good time,” Worth added.

