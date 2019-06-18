State parks take financial hit in flooding aftermath

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From this time last year to the present, Cheney State Park is nearly $50,000 behind in revenue, according to the park’s manager.

The financial hit is largely due to recent floodwaters, which made areas of the campgrounds uninhabitable.

“When the people can’t come out here with the campgrounds underwater, we are lean on camping fees and the state park pass fees therefore we have lost some revenue over the past few weeks,” assistant park manager Shayn Koppes said.

Vehicle and camping permits contribute to the park’s budget, many of which had to be rescinded as campgrounds were flooded. Some campers were refunded for their reservation while others were transferred to another date.

Now, Koppes said the goal is the get the park as cleaned up as possible to attract more campers over the 4th of July weekend.

“Bear with us because it’s a cleanup for us, a lot of driftwood, a lot of debris, a lot of stuff we have to clean up,” Koppes said.