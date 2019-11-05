State Rep. Michael Capps has new allegations against local party chairman. Party chair says Capps is delusional.

State Republican lawmaker Michael Capps from Wichita has new accusations he is voicing about Dalton Glasscock.

“He knew about the video and approved it,” said Capps.

The video in question is an attack ad on mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple. Glasscock is the Sedgwick County Republican Chairman, who asked Capps to step down on Friday. Glasscock said there was evidence that tied Capps to the video or the production of the video.

But Monday Capps said again he had nothing to do with the video, and said Glasscock actually gave approval to the attack ad in question.

Capps claims he was in a meeting with Glasscock where Glasscock approved of the video.

“Once this video was produced it was brought to my attention by Chairman Glasscock, whether or not I approved or what my concerns were,” said Capps. “And I expressed concerns then that video was overly aggressive and he felt it was still something we needed to move forward with and he approved it.”

Glasscock says that is not true.

“He is delusional,” said Glasscock. “If he thinks he has evidence of that, then he needs to present that. That never happened. And I challenge him to find evidence of that.”

Glasscock maintained on Monday that Representative Capps still needed to step down. He first said last week that evidence pointed to Capps being tied to that attack ad on candidate Whipple.

While Glasscock maintains that stance, he also says the latest allegation from Capps is a political ploy.

“I think it’s a ploy to take attention away from himself. His alleged actions,” said Glasscock. “The (Sedg. Co. GOP) party is very committed. We asked him to resign. We stand by that call for resignation. He’s to have no involvement at all with the organization.”

Representative Capps says nobody on the state party level is saying he should step down. Capps also says he will not step out of his job as a state representative.

Candidate Whipple said on Monday he is not concerned with the allegations. He said he is focusing on the election.